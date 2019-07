It looks like 2PM will be celebrating their 11th anniversary since debut with something special for their fans!

On July 16, 2PM shared a quirky image featuring the members as their adorable animal (or banana) characters, reading "coming soon" with a date for September 4. What do you think the special 11th anniversary event will be?

Meanwhile, 2PM debuted as a 7-member group back on September 4, 2008. Stay tuned for their upcoming anniversary celebration!