NU'EST's Minhyun is here to steal hearts once again with his jaw-dropping solo pictorial for 'Vogue' magazine!

Minhyun, who was recently named the endorsement model for luxury brand 'Moncler' in Korea, posed wearing various 'Moncler' pieces for his stylish pictorial. The idol exuded almost otherworldly vibes with his chic mood and gaze, earning stunned reactions from the photoshoot staff.

Check out Minhyun's preview cuts from the August issue of 'Vogue' below.