IU & Yeo Jin Goo leave behind the luxuries of 'Hotel Del Luna' for a minimalist photoshoot in 'Marie Claire'

Co-stars IU and Yeo Jin Goo of tvN's popular series 'Hotel Del Luna' posed together for a surprisingly colorless, minimalist pictorial for the upcoming issue of 'Marie Claire'.

Unlike the colorful, extravagant luxuries that the two stars face every day in 'Hotel Del Luna', IU and Yeo Jin Goo step into a nearly black and white set in their pictorial. During their interview, actor Yeo Jin Goo shared the cute behind story of how he was very concerned about how to grow closer with IU at first, as he's usually timid around strangers.

Check out the two stars' preview cuts below, and find their full interview plus pictorial in the August issue of 'Marie Claire'!



