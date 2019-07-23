JYP Entertainment confirms joint management of their actors with new startup Npio

JYP Entertainment's actor division JYP Actors will be transferred over to a new startup agency, Npio Entertainment, the label informed press in an official statement this July 24.





JYPE stated,





"Beginning September 1, JYP Entertainment will establish a joint-management relationship with Npio Entertainment regarding the actors division.



Npio Entertainment is a new company headed by JYP Entertainment vice president Pyo Jong Rok, focussed in the management of actors and actresses, as well as in the production of dramas and films.



After a lengthy discussion with all actors under JYP Actors, we have come to the decision that actors Yoon Park, Shin Eun Soo, Kang Hoon, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Dong Hee, and Lee Chan Sun will remain with JYP and Npio for the remainder of their contracts.



The rest of our acting artists have come to agreements to end their contracts, in order to seek out new agencies liberally."



Best of luck to all actors and actresses continuing in Npio, as well as those seeking new agencies.