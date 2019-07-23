ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, AB6IX, Kim Jae Hwan, & more to perform special 'Hot Rookie' stages at '2019 MGMA'!

Some of the hottest rookies of the year will be putting on some very special, never-before-seen stages at the upcoming '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards'!

First up, JYP Entertainment's rookie girl group ITZY will be performing their comeback title track "ICY" for the first time ever during the '2019 MGMA'. The cool, summer comeback song is the first ITZY title song that J.Y. Park participated in composing and writing.

Next, solo artist Kim Jae Hwan plans on blowing audiences away with his performance on the electronic guitar, as well as on the piano! Big Hit Entertainment rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be showcasing a special story film depicting concepts from their debut album 'Dream Chapter: Star', pairing their performance with the unique film. Brand New Music's rookie boy group AB6IX will be capturing fans' hearts with a powerful performance of "Absolute".

Last, but not least, rookie idol groups BVNDIT, Nature, and VERIVERY will be banding together for a special 'Hot Rookies' collaboration stage! To catch all of the above and more, make sure to tune in to the '2019 MGMA' this August 1 at 7 PM KST!

