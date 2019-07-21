Lee Hyori offers apology to Fin.K.L members 21 years on from their debut

The second episode of ‘Camping Club’ aired on July 21st and covered the second day of the reunited Fin.K.L members’ camping trip. This episode included members Lee Hyori and Lee Jin going an early morning canoe trip together to try and overcome their lingering awkwardness with each other.

As they take pictures on the boat, Lee Hyori begins with a confession. She admits, “During my time in Fin.K.L I think I always had a lot of greed about wanting to be in the front. I wanted to wear the prettiest clothes, and wanted to stand in the middle.” After hearing this Lee Jin replied, “Sung Yuri and I were the members that stood in the back and complained.”

Lee Hyori went on to apologize saying, “Now that I think about it I’m sorry. Even so, you two were pretty even without wearing pretty clothes.”

The conversation then naturally turned to one of their ‘Camping Club’ goals which is a reunion concert. Lee Hyori said, “If we do it again now, I think I could do it while conceding a lot more. It seems like the concert would be a precious time. For our parents and fans.” Lee Jin added, “I got teary eyed while watching H.O.T.’s concert.”

Later when they met up with Sung Yuri, Lee Hyori told her that they had become best friends. It seems like their bond is getting stronger through their camping trip.