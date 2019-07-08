Yoo Yun Suk to make acting comeback through lead role in tvN drama 'A Wise Doctor's Life'

Popular actor Yoo Yun Suk will be making his return through a new medical drama.



According to press reports, the actor has been cast in the lead role for tvN's upcoming drama 'A Wise Doctor's Life.' The drama is centered around the lives of doctors who work together at the same hospital. Jo Jung Suk has also been confirmed for the cast.



Meanwhile, this will be Yoo Yun Suk's first drama since appearing in last year's 'Mister Sunshine.' Since then, he also appeared in musical 'Gentleman's Guide' and variety program 'Coffee Friends.'



'A Wise Doctor's Life' is set to begin airing sometime between December and January.

