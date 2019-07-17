Lee Kuk Ju reveals the secret to losing weight is dancing to girl group SECRET's choreography

Weight loss is always a struggle and many Korean celebrities and idols reveal that the lengths they take to maintain their image. Comedian Lee Kuk Ju has revealed her secret to losing 8kg (~17 pounds) and it's not what you'd expect.

She revealed on the July 17 broadcast of 'Foreign Koreans' that she used exercise to lose weight. Lee Kuk Ju went on to state that the secret to her dieting was to dance to girl group SECRET's songs "Magic" and "Madonna". These songs are known for their powerful dance moves that led the comedian to lose so much weight through exercise.

Lee Kuk Ju went on to perform the choreography for the viewers, showcasing her powerful and accurate moves for the camera.