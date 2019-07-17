Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Kuk Ju reveals the secret to losing weight is dancing to girl group SECRET's choreography

AKP STAFF

Weight loss is always a struggle and many Korean celebrities and idols reveal that the lengths they take to maintain their image. Comedian Lee Kuk Ju has revealed her secret to losing 8kg (~17 pounds) and it's not what you'd expect. 

She revealed on the July 17 broadcast of 'Foreign Koreans' that she used exercise to lose weight. Lee Kuk Ju went on to state that the secret to her dieting was to dance to girl group SECRET's songs "Magic" and "Madonna". These songs are known for their powerful dance moves that led the comedian to lose so much weight through exercise. 

Lee Kuk Ju went on to perform the choreography for the viewers, showcasing her powerful and accurate moves for the camera. 

  1. Lee Kuk Ju
  2. SECRET
0 2,819 Share 86% Upvoted
CL
CL hints at dropping new music on Instagram
4 hours ago   12   5,075
CL
CL hints at dropping new music on Instagram
4 hours ago   12   5,075
Hwa Sa
Hwasa The Millenial Icon
15 hours ago   8   6,289

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND