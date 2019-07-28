HA:TFELT announces her comeback as part of Amoeba Culture's new collaboration project 'Code Share'





HA:TFELT (Yenny) has announced her first comeback in over a year as the second artist up in label Amoeba Culture's new collaboration project, 'Code Share'.

Earlier today, Amoeba Culture took to social media to reveal HA:TFELT as their second participating artist for their new project, building up high expectations amongst fans.

The upcoming single, "Happy Now" comes approximately a year and three months after her most recent single album, 'Deine' was released. With this comeback, the singer expressed that she hopes to show fans a new world of music that hasn't yet been explored.

With the announcement of HA:TFELT's participation in this project, rumors and speculation have cropped up amongst netizens to guess who she will be collaborating with for this upcoming track. The first surprise collaboration between rapper, Hangzoo and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon has built up more anticipation for who will be featured this time around.

'Code Share' is a new project where artists from Amoeba Culture collaborate with artists from various different genres and labels to create new and refreshing music.

"Happy Now" is set for release on August 1st at 6 PM KST.

