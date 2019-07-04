Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Fans shocked to see BTS's Jimin spotted snacking and shopping in Seoul

Fans were shocked to see BTS's Jimin shopping and grabbing a snack in the Dongdaemun marketplace of Seoul.

According to fans, Jimin spent some of his free time in Dongdaemun in the early morning on June 26, and he was spotted shopping for new shoes and eating tteokbokki and soondae at a food cart. Though he's an international star at this point, it seems the BTS member missed doing the simple things at home.

A few surprised Japanese fans recognized him, and he's said to have smiled wide and greeted them politely.

In other news, BTS are set to stop by Osaka and Shizuoka for their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" concert tour later this month. Check out photos of Jimin below.

sandybee3-192 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Why are they shocked that he did that ? I mean i would be shocked to see him but not shocked to see him doing these things. A lot of celebrities don't care about their status and are what they are... just human beings enjoying normal things. It's cool, i like tteokbokki as well and once even did it myself.

Jichuchi-14 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Why is this news?

