Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 7 to July 13

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 7 to July 13 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 50,307,557 Points

2. Heize ft. Giriboy - "We Don't Talk Together" - 47,230,681 Points

3. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 45,271,522 Points

4. Melomance - "You&I" - 37,165,185 Points

5. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 36,790,996 Points

6. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 33,406,202 Points

7. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 33,201,950 Points

8. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 32,765,726 Points

9. Anne Marie - "2002" - 31,404,107 Points

10. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 31,100,156 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Baekhyun - 'City Lights'

2. Ha Sung Woon - 'BXXX'

3. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Her'

4. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear'

5. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'

6. Eun Ji Won - 'G1'

7. GFriend - 'FEVER SEASON'

8. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

9. SF9 - 'RPM'

10. TWICE - 'TWICEcoaster _ LANE 2'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

3. Song Haye - "Your Regards"



4. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

6. Paul Kim - "Me After You"



7. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"

8. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"



Source: Gaon

