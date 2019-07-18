Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 7 to July 13

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 7 to July 13 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 50,307,557 Points

2. Heize ft. Giriboy - "We Don't Talk Together" - 47,230,681 Points

3. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 45,271,522 Points

4. Melomance - "You&I" - 37,165,185 Points

5. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 36,790,996 Points

6. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 33,406,202 Points

7. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 33,201,950 Points

8. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 32,765,726 Points

9. Anne Marie - "2002" - 31,404,107 Points

10. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 31,100,156 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Baekhyun - 'City Lights' 

2. Ha Sung Woon - 'BXXX'

3. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Her'

4. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear'

5. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'

6. Eun Ji Won - 'G1'

7. GFriend - 'FEVER SEASON'

8. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

9. SF9 - 'RPM'

10. TWICE - 'TWICEcoaster _ LANE 2'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

3. Song Haye - "Your Regards"


4. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

6. Paul Kim - "Me After You"


7. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"

8. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"

Source: Gaon

  1. Ben
  2. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  3. Baekhyun
  4. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  5. Giriboy
  6. Heize
  7. Kim Chung Ha
  8. Kim Na Young
  9. Melomance
  10. Eun Ji Won
  11. SF9
  12. Song Haye
  13. TWICE
  14. Vibe
  15. Ha Sung Woon
  16. GAON
  17. NAOMI SCOTT
  18. LIM JAE HYUN
  19. ANNE MARIE
1 827 Share 67% Upvoted

0

Eunbean935 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

the Love Yourself trilogy was one of the best things ever happened to kpop PERIOD!!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND