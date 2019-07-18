Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Sumin releases teaser for her upcoming EP 'OO DA DA'

Neo-Kpop artist Sumin released a video teaser for her upcoming EP titled 'OO DA DA'

Instead of having a music video for the title track, Sumin will be featuring in a conceptual film that will feature all 6  tracks of her EP. The visual features futuristic scenes with a focus on bright colors and a dreamy aesthetic. This upcoming EP is produced and written by Sumin herself and will feature rapper Omega Sapien from the Balming Tiger Crew on one of the tracks. 

Check out the teaser above.

