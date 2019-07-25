Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

EXO-SC go on an interview date with Kyungri at the Han River for 'Section TV'

AKP STAFF

It may be hot outside but EXO-SC's visuals are making things even hotter! 

On the July 25 episode of 'Section TV,' the boys sat down with former Nine Muses member Kyungri for a Han River date interview where they talked about their promotions and cut open some watermelon. It was also revealed that Chanyeol was the one who suggested the formation of the unit in the first place, saying that he felt the duo's color and vocal tones fit very well together. 

Check out the interview clip below!

  1. EXO-SC
0 953 Share 44% Upvoted
NCT Dream
NCT Dream releases MV for 'BOOM'
5 hours ago   18   5,888
NCT Dream
NCT Dream releases MV for 'BOOM'
5 hours ago   18   5,888
T.O.P
T.O.P and family say goodbye to their dog Alo
6 hours ago   24   18,809

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND