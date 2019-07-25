EXO-SC go on an interview date with Kyungri at the Han River for 'Section TV'

It may be hot outside but EXO-SC's visuals are making things even hotter!

On the July 25 episode of 'Section TV,' the boys sat down with former Nine Muses member Kyungri for a Han River date interview where they talked about their promotions and cut open some watermelon. It was also revealed that Chanyeol was the one who suggested the formation of the unit in the first place, saying that he felt the duo's color and vocal tones fit very well together.

Check out the interview clip below!