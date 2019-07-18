Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

CLC's Eunbin cast in new KBS2 weekend drama 'Love is Beautiful, Life is Wonderful'

CLC's maknae Eunbin will be taking on the role of a #1 high school student and tennis genius, Kim Yeon Ah!

The idol has been cast in an upcoming KBS2 weekend drama set to air this September, titled 'Love is Beautiful, Life is Wonderful'. The drama revolves around plain, normal family members and their search for true happiness, starring Seol In Ah, Jo Yoon Hee, Park Young Gyu, and more. Eunbin's character Kim Yeon Ah is the youngest of three Kim sisters.

Eunbin is also expected to showcase a youthful, warm high school romance with actor Ryu Eui Hyun, in the role of a high school student dreaming of launching a YouTube career named Moon Pa Rang. Will you be watching Eunbin in her new weekend series 'Love is Beautiful, Life is Wonderful'?

I've seen a post like this before and once again I'M SO FUCKING HAPPY FOR HER. CLC is my fave girl group and i'm sure Eunbin (Euninne) will make a great actress 😍 shes so adorable and i'm definitely gonna watch the KBS2 show if they have English subs

