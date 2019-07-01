Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

EXO's D.O. tops iTunes singles charts in 16 countries with 'That's Okay'

EXO member D.O's brand new solo single "That's Okay", released through 'SM Station' season 3 on July 1, has managed to top iTunes singles charts in a total of 16 countries after its release!

According to SM Entertainment, D.O's "That Okay" achieved the top spot on iTunes singles charts in countries such as Thailand, Taiwan, The Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and more immediately after release. In addition, the track also garnered attention domestically, ranking #1 on Bugs Music's realtime chart after release, and entering various other charts in the top 10. 

Meanwhile, D.O. also began his mandatory military service duties as an active soldier back on July 1. 

