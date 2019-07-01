Check out the full, emotional MV for Park Bom's first ever OST 'I Do I Do', for drama 'Perfume'

KBS2's currently airing Mon-Tues drama series 'Perfume' has unveiled the full, recap MV for 2NE1's Park Bom OST, "I Do I Do"!

OST Part. 8 for currently drama series 'Perfume' starring Shin Sung Rok, Go Won Hee, and more, the emotional ballad track "I Do I Do" marks Park Bom's first ever solo OST release since her debut. Meanwhile, 'Perfume' tells the story of a genius fashion designer suffering from a creative illness and a fashion model with a mysterious past.

Catch key moments from the story of 'Perfume' so far in the full "I Do I Do" OST MV, above!

