EXO's D.O. spotted on Korean army division app

EXO's D.O. was spotted on his army division's online community app The Camp.



Fans were excited to see a photo of the EXO member after his official enlistment on July 1, and on the 9th, the photo below of D.O. in exercise wear was posted to The Camp. He can be seen staring straight into the camera with a straight expression.



In other news, D.O. released his song "That's Okay" before his official army enlistment.