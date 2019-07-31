Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Kim Go Eun & Jung Hae In reportedly guesting on music variety show 'Begin Again 3'

Actors Kim Go Eun and Jung Hae In are reportedly featuring as guests on JTBC music variety show 'Begin Again'.

On July 31, reports revealed that with the premiere of their movie 'Tune in for Love' coming up, Kim Go Eun and Jung Hae In will be appearing on 'Begin Again 3'. Season 3 includes cast members Park Jung HyunHarimHenry, Akdong Musician's SuhyunLim Heol Im, and Kim Feel as they travel the world to put on busking performances.

'Tune in for Love' tells the story of two people who meet by chance because of a radio, and it's centered around music from the nineties. 


Kim Go Eun and Jung Hae In's episode of 'Begin Again' is expected to air mid-August.

