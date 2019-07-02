Check out quirky doorknob character posters of the 'Hotel Del Luna' cast including IU, Yeo Jin Goo, P.O, & more!

tvN's upcoming Sat-Sun drama series 'Hotel Del Luna' is knocking on your door with a set of quirky, doorknob character posters!

In each of the unique character posters below, you get to see distinct profiles of each of the lead characters of 'Hotel Del Luna'. IU looks smug and conceited as the hotel's luxury-loving owner Jang Man Wol, while Yeo Jin Goo smiles brightly, still unaware of his strifes to come at his new job, as the hotelier Goo Chan Sung.

Next, there's actor Shin Jung Geun as a 500-year old bartender named Kim Sun Bi, followed by actress Bae Hae Sun as the former head wife of a prestigious Joseon family, but now hotel hospitality manager, Choi Seo Hee. And how about Block B's P.O. as the hotel's bell boy Ji Hyun Joong, forever in his teens after getting picked up by the hotel during the Korean War?

There's also Gugudan's Mina as a young intern who comes to the hotel for a special reason, Kim Yoo Na, plus Chan Sung's one and only friend Sanchez, the prince of a global pizza chain franchise, played by actor Jo Hyun Chul.

Get to know your characters before tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna' premieres this July 13 at 9 PM KST!