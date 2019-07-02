Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Listen to a highlight medley of 'Produce X101's upcoming concept evaluation tracks sung by the contestants!

Mnet's 'Produce X101' wants to excite fans for the release of this season's official concept evaluation tracks, sung by the contestants themselves!

This is your chance to listen to a sneak preview of each of the 'killing parts' of all 5 upcoming tracks, including "Pretty Pretty", "Super Special Girl", "Move", "Monday To Sunday", and "U Got It"!

All of the concept evaluation tracks will be released online ahead of this week's broadcast, on July 5 at 6 PM KST! Which song are you looking forward to the most?

Cho Seungyoun!!!!!

