JYP Entertainment responds to reports of shutting down actor division

JYP Entertainment is reportedly shutting down its actor division.



On July 2, insiders told media outlets, "JYP Entertainment recently made preparations to close its actor division. The actors under JYP Entertainment are expected to be released as free agents." JYP Entertainment responded, "We're reviewing possibilities."



Shin Ye Eun, Kim Dong Hee, Yoon Park, Jang Hui Ryoung, Park Gyu Young, Ryu Won, Jung Gun Joo, Kang Hoon, Kim Ji Min, Shin Eun Soo, and Park Si Eun are currently signed as actors under JYPE.



