Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JYP Entertainment responds to reports of shutting down actor division



JYP Entertainment is reportedly shutting down its actor division.

On July 2, insiders told media outlets, "JYP Entertainment recently made preparations to close its actor division. The actors under JYP Entertainment are expected to be released as free agents." JYP Entertainment responded, "We're reviewing possibilities."

Shin Ye EunKim Dong HeeYoon ParkJang Hui RyoungPark Gyu YoungRyu WonJung Gun JooKang HoonKim Ji MinShin Eun Soo, and Park Si Eun are currently signed as actors under JYPE.

Stay tuned for updates. 

Eunbean839 6 minutes ago


Why would you even do that? Managing actors are easy money, you find work for them then you get your money-part, easy as that, well I am not a manager so I don't really know but it sounds strange

suzy_0612 47 minutes ago


Now I see why Suzy not re-signing her contract was a mutual agreement. JYP probably had these plans ready for a while now.

