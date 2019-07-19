Despite tropical storm warnings, Psy successfully wraps up 1st show of '2019 Summer Swag' concert in Busan

On July 19, worldwide performer Psy successfully opened day 1 of his '2019 Summer Swag' solo concert series at Busan's Asiad Auxiliary Stadium. The show is expected to continue on July 20 in the same stadium.

The morning of the show back on July 19, many raised concerns due to warnings of difficult weather conditions, caused by tropical storm Danas currently making its way toward Korea, Japan, China, and more. However, Psy notified concertgoers that the show will go on as planned with the staff taking extra precautions, to ensure the safety of all performers and staff, as well as attendees.

After the show, Psy shared footage of the roaring crowds going wild despite the pouring rain on day 1 of his '2019 Summer Swag' show, and wrote, "The reason that I am able to continue dreaming is because of you, the audience, and the only way I can repay you in some small way is by providing you with a means to escape reality, even if it is for one night, in order to enjoy a dream of your own. Thank you so much."

