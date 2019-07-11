Actresses Han Ye Ri & Yoon Yeo Jung cast in Steven Yeun's upcoming Hollywood film 'Minari'

Actresses Han Ye Ri and Yoon Yeo Jung have been cast in an upcoming Hollywood film about Korean-American immigrants, titled 'Minari'.

The film will be directed by Korean-American writer/director Lee Isaac Chung, alongside executive producer Steven Yeun. Steven Yeun will also star in the film as the male lead.

According to media reports, 'Minari' tells the story of a father who uproots his family from Korea to chase the American Dream on a plot of farmland in 1980's Arkansas. Additional confirmed cast members for 'Minari' include Will Patton and Scott Haze.

On July 12, actress Yoon Yeo Jung's label Hook Entertainment confirmed, "Yoon Yeo Jung recently left for the U.S. to begin filming. We are careful to reveal any more information about her upcoming role." Filming for 'Minari' is slated to kick off full force in mid-July, with no premiere date set yet. Does the story sound interesting to you so far?

