Mnet's 'World Klass' unveils third trainee Robin, a rapper from Australia

Mnet's new global boy group survival project 'World Klass' would like to introduce you to today's new trainee, Robin from Australia.

According to his brand new profile image, the Australian trainee Robin's exclusive skill is in rapping. Viewers can look forward to his stylish, English rap, as well as his young, but passionate character.

As previously revealed, 'World Klass' is an upcoming boy group survival show airing via Mnet and 'V Live' this September. Among 20 different trainees, 10 finalist will make it into a global idol group called TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra), promoting not just in Korea but worldwide. TOO will be managed by n.CH Entertainment, with production and marketing by Stone Music Entertainment.

Stay tuned for even more 'World Klass' trainee reveals, coming soon.