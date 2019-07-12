Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

'Produce 48's Kaeun to hold her first solo fan meeting

AKP STAFF

Former After School member and 'Produce 48' contestant Lee Kaeun will be greeting fans at her first solo fan meeting soon!

On July 28, Kaeun will be spending time with her fans at her 1st fan meeting 'Remember Us' at Lounge X inside Gangnam's N Tower. Previously back on July 5, Kaeun released a special single also titled "Remember Us" in light of her departure from Pledis Entertainment. The fan meeting will mark her first official schedule since the end of her contract with Pledis. 

The fan meeting will be open to just 100 lucky fans via reservation. 

  1. Kaeun
1 1,055 Share 0% Upvoted

0

megumishimizuu75 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Lee Kaeun! Fighting

Share
CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
CLC DESERVES MORE RECOGNITION
22 hours ago   41   5,468

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND