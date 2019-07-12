'Produce 48's Kaeun to hold her first solo fan meeting

Former After School member and 'Produce 48' contestant Lee Kaeun will be greeting fans at her first solo fan meeting soon!

On July 28, Kaeun will be spending time with her fans at her 1st fan meeting 'Remember Us' at Lounge X inside Gangnam's N Tower. Previously back on July 5, Kaeun released a special single also titled "Remember Us" in light of her departure from Pledis Entertainment. The fan meeting will mark her first official schedule since the end of her contract with Pledis.

The fan meeting will be open to just 100 lucky fans via reservation.