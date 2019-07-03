Actress Song Hye Kyo expected to make first appearance after divorce for cosmetics brand in China

Actress Song Hye Kyo is expected to make her first public appearance since her divorce from Song Joong Ki hit headlines.



According to reports, Song Hye Kyo is set to appear at an event for a cosmetics brand in China on July 6. Her official appearance was revealed by the cosmetics brand on Chinese social media site Weibo, but the post has now been deleted. The brand's rep stated, "Song Hye Kyo is set to appear at the event without change. However, we cannot yet reveal the exact date and time for the event."



Song Hye Kyo became the face of the Chinese cosmetics brand in December of 2017, and she most recently promoted the brand at an event in Seoul this past May.



As previously reported, Song Joong Ki filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo on June 26, and the news made headlines a day later.