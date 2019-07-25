Actress Park Yeon Woo's daughter Song Jia reveals that she received a contract offer from JYP + reveals reason why she turned it down

Actress Park Yeon Woo's daughter Song Jia has been known for her gorgeous visuals ever since she appeared on reality show 'Daddy Where Are You Going' and it was recently revealed that she received a contract offer from JYP Entertainment!

Park Yeon Woo and Song Jia appeared on the July 25 broadcast of 'Happy Together 4' where they revealed that they turned down the contract offer from JYP because Jia's current dream is to become a professional golfer!

Jia revealed her impressive golf skills and received a lot of love from the hosts for her sweet character.

Check out the clip below!