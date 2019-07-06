Red Velvet's Irene becomes the face of fashion brand 'Miu Miu'

Red Velvet's Irene has become the face of fashion brand 'Miu Miu'.
On July 6, Miu Miu revealed Irene as the Italian fashion brand's new endorsement model on Twitter, announcing her as the latest "girl in Miu Miu." The Red Velvet member also wrote a sweet note, stating, "Dear Miu Miu. How glad I am to be in Paris."
Stay tuned for updates on Irene and Miu Miu.
