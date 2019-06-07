Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 15 days ago

Yunho and BoA enjoy a sweet date together, talk about their tight bond, and more

TVXQ's Yunho and BoA showed off their tight bond on MBC's 'I Live Alone.'

On the June 7 episode, Yunho went on a date with his labelmate and close friend BoA. The two surprised the 'I Live Alone' members with their friendly skinship. But Yunho explained, "She's a really close friend of mine who will not create (dating) scandal even if we tightly hug." 


He also shared they've been close friends for about 10 years and said, "She's a friend I became close to after debuting as TVXQ. At the time, she was a superstar but we became close while promoting overseas."

BoA and Yunho enjoyed a fun time at the amusement park. 

They headed to a camping site afterward, where they ate the doenjang-jjigae cooked by Yunho. While eating, Yunho surprised BoA by revealing, "You were actually my idol when I was young. I was your fan." BoA replied, "I didn't know."

Yunho also made BoA smile by giving her a handwritten letter. 

a_joonie78 pts 15 days ago
15 days ago

I feel like one of them likes the other, but the other keeps friend zoning so now they're kinda in this middle ground.

changminbaby 15 days ago
15 days ago

boa is so pretty and cute ♥

