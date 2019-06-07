Yunho and BoA enjoy a sweet date together, talk about their tight bond, and more

TVXQ's Yunho and BoA showed off their tight bond on MBC's 'I Live Alone.'

On the June 7 episode, Yunho went on a date with his labelmate and close friend BoA. The two surprised the 'I Live Alone' members with their friendly skinship. But Yunho explained, "She's a really close friend of mine who will not create (dating) scandal even if we tightly hug."





He also shared they've been close friends for about 10 years and said, "She's a friend I became close to after debuting as TVXQ. At the time, she was a superstar but we became close while promoting overseas."

BoA and Yunho enjoyed a fun time at the amusement park.

They headed to a camping site afterward, where they ate the doenjang-jjigae cooked by Yunho. While eating, Yunho surprised BoA by revealing, "You were actually my idol when I was young. I was your fan." BoA replied, "I didn't know."

Yunho also made BoA smile by giving her a handwritten letter.