YG Entertainment announces new CEO after Yang Min Suk's leave

YG Entertainment has announced a new CEO and lead director following Yang Min Suk's resignation.



Yang Min Suk stepped down as the lead director on June 14 shortly after his brother Yang Hyun Suk resigned from all positions at the agency. On June 20, YG Entertainment's board of directors announced Hwang Bo Kyung as the new CEO.



Hwang Bo Kyung joined the label in 2001 and was previously an executive director and CFO. She stated, "I feel heavy responsibility and duty during this difficult time. I'll straighten out the foundation in order for YG Entertainment to take a step forward."



YG Entertainment will also be starting a business transformation committee.

