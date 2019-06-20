Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

126

64

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

YG Entertainment announces new CEO after Yang Min Suk's leave

AKP STAFF

YG Entertainment has announced a new CEO and lead director following Yang Min Suk's resignation.

Yang Min Suk stepped down as the lead director on June 14 shortly after his brother Yang Hyun Suk resigned from all positions at the agency. On June 20, YG Entertainment's board of directors announced Hwang Bo Kyung as the new CEO.

Hwang Bo Kyung joined the label in 2001 and was previously an executive director and CFO. She stated, "I feel heavy responsibility and duty during this difficult time. I'll straighten out the foundation in order for YG Entertainment to take a step forward."

YG Entertainment will also be starting a business transformation committee.

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
  2. YG ENTERTAINMENT
  3. YANG MIN SUK
86 161,469 Share 66% Upvoted

41

yvette2652 pts 2 days ago 7
2 days ago

I hope she has business sense , no favoritism, no racism, and respects for all, and especially for those who work hard.

Share

7 more replies

22

Chark_Attack87 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

I doubt anyone external would want to take the risk to join YGE at this point so it would have to be be someone quite senior from internally. Having been the CFO seems to mean that there was quite a bit of established trust for her from within the company and main shareholders. Especially during these times when there are rumors of financial woes for YGE, to have the CFO step in to take the CEO position is a smart political move. Really interested to see how she is going to "rebrand" the company. Stepping in to be the new face and driver of YGE is a high risk high reward move on her part.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,919
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,427

allkpop in your Inbox