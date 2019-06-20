JeA has dropped his music video for "Dear. Rude" featuring Cheetah.
In the MV, JeA meets a zombie apocalypse through unexpected means. "Dear. Rude" is the title track of JeA's maxi single 'Newself', and its lyrics are a message to a relationship that hurt you in the past.
Watch JeA's "Dear. Rude" MV above, her full 'Newself' album below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
17
10
Posted by2 days ago
JeA survives a zombie apocalypse in 'Dear. Rude' feat. Cheetah MV
JeA has dropped his music video for "Dear. Rude" featuring Cheetah.
4 2,732 Share 63% Upvoted
Log in to comment