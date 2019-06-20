JeA survives a zombie apocalypse in 'Dear. Rude' feat. Cheetah MV

JeA has dropped his music video for "Dear. Rude" featuring Cheetah.



In the MV, JeA meets a zombie apocalypse through unexpected means. "Dear. Rude" is the title track of JeA's maxi single 'Newself', and its lyrics are a message to a relationship that hurt you in the past.



Watch JeA's "Dear. Rude" MV above, her full 'Newself' album below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





