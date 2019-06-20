Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

JeA survives a zombie apocalypse in 'Dear. Rude' feat. Cheetah MV

AKP STAFF

JeA has dropped his music video for "Dear. Rude" featuring Cheetah.

In the MV, JeA meets a zombie apocalypse through unexpected means. "Dear. Rude" is the title track of JeA's maxi single 'Newself', and its lyrics are a message to a relationship that hurt you in the past. 

Watch JeA's "Dear. Rude" MV above, her full 'Newself' album below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

  1. JeA
  2. Cheetah
  3. DEAR RUDE
erielm3 2 days ago
2 days ago

BEG's concept never disappoints. JeA did really well. Congratulations.

Cheetah's rap is really on point

xhecthor87 1 day ago
1 day ago

OK, this is the BEST MV of 2019.

Only my Brown Eyed Girls dare to do this kind of concepts. Wish other girl groups do it too.

