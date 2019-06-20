Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Australian talk show '20 to One' responds to criticism about hosts' comments on BTS

Australian talk show '20 to One' responded to criticism about the comments hosts made concerning BTS.

The '20 to One' hosts made comments that are being called racist and belittling towards the group, and host Alex Williamson defended the segment and mocked fans. Channel 9, the network behind the show, released a statement, saying, "As a light-hearted entertainment program, it's our belief last night's episode of '20 to One' that highlighted the 'Greatest Global Crazies' did not breach any broadcast regulations and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group. We apologize to anyone who may have been offended by last night's episode."

What are your thoughts on the controversy?

Nina14red1,542 pts 2 days ago 29
2 days ago

I call bullshit on this "apology". We all know and understand lighthearted humor BUT this was not it! They are only backpedaling now because of the unrelenting criticism they are facing. I don't say this just as a fan of BTS but as a fan of kpop as a WHOLE. When you insult one you are insulting others. This show seems to be trash and so was this apology.

46

Anonymoustiger449 pts 2 days ago 8
2 days ago

very shitty apology.

