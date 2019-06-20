Australian talk show '20 to One' responds to criticism about hosts' comments on BTS

Australian talk show '20 to One' responded to criticism about the comments hosts made concerning BTS.



The '20 to One' hosts made comments that are being called racist and belittling towards the group, and host Alex Williamson defended the segment and mocked fans. Channel 9, the network behind the show, released a statement, saying, "As a light-hearted entertainment program, it's our belief last night's episode of '20 to One' that highlighted the 'Greatest Global Crazies' did not breach any broadcast regulations and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group. We apologize to anyone who may have been offended by last night's episode."



What are your thoughts on the controversy?

