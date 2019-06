Very soon, you'll be able to shop for BTS x LINE FRIENDS's BT21 characters at UNIQLO!

Starting June 21, BT21 characters Tata, Mang, Chimmy, RJ, Koya, Cooky, Shooky and Van will be available on UNIQLO graphic t-shirts online and in stores worldwide. Each tee will be $14.90, and before you start shopping in full gear, you can look over highlights from the collection below!

Visit UNIQLO's official website here for more details!