Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 days ago

BTS reveal 'A Brand New Day' feat. Zara Larsson for 'BTS WORLD OST' part 2

BTS have announced the release of "A Brand New Day" from 'BTS WORLD OST' part 2.


"A Brand New Day" is an electronic hip hop track and collaboration between J-Hope and V, Swedish artist Zara Larsson, and British producer Mura Masa. The track follows their previous 'BTS WORLD OST' song "Dream Glow", and the full album for the interactive video game will be out on June 28.

The new track is about fighting your fears and chasing your dreams for the future, and it'll be featured in BTS' upcoming game by Netmarble, 'BTS WORLD', which is set for launch on June 26 KST. 

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. A BRAND NEW DAY
DisplayName975490 8 days ago
8 days ago

They came from 'we want to collaborate with many artists' to casual weekly collabs. And who will it be next week?

I'm happy they're living their best live.

and I love Zara's voice.

adnirvs 8 days ago
8 days ago

Now I understand why they are releasing all these OSTs as an album! Bcos they all need to be in an album. They are that good!

