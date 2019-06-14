BTS reveal 'A Brand New Day' feat. Zara Larsson for 'BTS WORLD OST' part 2

BTS have announced the release of "A Brand New Day" from 'BTS WORLD OST' part 2.





"A Brand New Day" is an electronic hip hop track and collaboration between J-Hope and V, Swedish artist Zara Larsson, and British producer Mura Masa. The track follows their previous 'BTS WORLD OST' song "Dream Glow", and the full album for the interactive video game will be out on June 28.



The new track is about fighting your fears and chasing your dreams for the future, and it'll be featured in BTS' upcoming game by Netmarble, 'BTS WORLD', which is set for launch on June 26 KST.