WINNER's Song Min Ho paints with a rice paddle for a new artwork in 'Kang's Kitchen 2'





WINNER's Song Min Ho made a new masterpiece for 'Kang's Kitchen 2'.

This rapper-producer from WINNER, famous for being a skilled artist as well as a musician, created a brand new artwork, as seen in the program's latest episode. To begin his work, Song Min Ho looked at his paintbrush, but he firstly decided that the tool wasn't big enough for his artwork.

So, after a moment, Song Min Ho walked over to the kitchen, took out a small rice paddle (tool to scoop rice) and decided to use that as his creative tool instead.

The subject of the work was a human eye, a captivating painting with various colors and thick brush work by Song Min Ho. Just like his last work for 'Kang's Kitchen', this new painting would be hung inside the restaurant.

What do you think of the art?