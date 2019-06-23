Netizens debate which Girls' Generation song is the most representative of the group

Netizens came together to decide on the most iconic Girls' Generation song.

On an online community forum, the top three songs that were listed as the most representative of Girls' Generation sparked a discussion. The three songs suggested were:

1. "Into The New World" (set their identity as the debut song)

2. "Gee" (the most successful song)

3. "Genie" (song that had the most conceptual impact during promotions)

The question was: Despite the song's success on the charts, which song is the most symbolic or representative when you think of Girls' Generation?

Some comments include:

"Into The New World T_T"



"Gee Gee Gee Gee"

"Personally, 'Kissing You'!"

"Genie"

"I like 'Into The New World', but it's 'Gee'"

"I've been a fan for 11 years, and it's 'Into The New World'"

"I can't forget 'Into The New World' T___T"

"It's 'Gee'"

"It used to be 'Gee' for me, but after watching 'Produce 101', 'Into The New World' felt like a representative girl group song in general"

"'Into The New World' is honestly the best song"

Among K-netizens, their debut song "Into The New World" seemed to be getting the most votes. But, which song would YOU choose?

