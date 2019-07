Kasper has signed with Major Nine Entertainment.

The label revealed on the 1st that they had signed with the 'Unpretty Rapstar 2' rapper. She had since then released songs such as "Lean On Me", "Time is Up", and '3 Months". She is also active on YouTube with her beauty channel.

Major Nine is currently home to singers such as Vibe, 4men, Ben, and Lim Se Joon as well as former ZE:A member Dongjun.