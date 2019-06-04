TEEN TOP talk about their wish to not break up the group

TEEN TOP talked about their strong wish to stay together.

On June 4, the showcase for TEEN TOP's new album 'DEAR. N9NE' took place at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul. One question regarded TEEN TOP approaching their 10th year together.

On this, Niel commented, "TEEN TOP is family. We've spent more time together than our actual families."

He also said, "We had many discussions throughout our time together. One thing that we all agreed on is to continue TEEN TOP, even if we have individual activities. We often said to one another that we don't want to lose TEEN TOP. We don't know what can happen in the future but as of now, we want to maintain the group TEEN TOP but also challenge ourselves individually in areas we are talented in."

