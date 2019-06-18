Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Stray Kids's Felix to take over Samuel Kim's spot as MC of 'Pops in Seoul'



Stray Kids's Felix has been chosen as the newest MC of Arirang TV's 'Pops in Seoul'!

According to reports on June 19, the idol will begin filming for his new MC position beginning this week. His appearance on broadcasts will begin during the first week of July. 

Recently, former 'Pops in Seoul' MC Samuel Kim chose to leave the program in light of his ongoing legal dispute with his former label, Brave Entertainment. Meanwhile, Stray Kids will be returning with a special album 'Clé 2: Yellow Wood' this June 19.

love_isplus211,161 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

Good for Felix, but i feel bad for samuel considering he won’t have much of a platform in a time he really needs it :/

1

GinnaLou1 pt 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

congratulations Felix,,, i know you will do a great job💛

