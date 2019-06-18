Golden Child's Bomin cast in his first ever TV drama role in tvN's 'Make Me Melt'

According to reports on June 19, Golden Child's maknae Bomin will be making his TV drama debut through tvN's 'Make Me Melt'!

Bomin very recently made his acting debut through season 2 of the popular web drama series 'A-Teen', produced by Playlist. The idol has been garnering positive response from fans of the 'A-Teen' series for his mysterious, but likable character Ryu Joo Ha, and soon, he'll be greeting viewers on the small-screen through 'Make Me Melt'.

Bomin will be working with 'Make Me Melt's lead actor Ji Chang Wook, lead actress Won Jin Ah, and more in the new sci-fi/comedy drama series, premiering some time this September. Are you looking forward to Bomin's TV drama debut?

