Shin Se Kyung & Cha Eun Woo share their excitement for 'Rookie Historian' in elegant 'Singles' couple pictorial

The main/visual couple of MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' posed for an elegant couple pictorial on the cover of 'Singles' magazine!

During their interview, both lead actress Shin Se Kyung and lead actor ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo shared their excitement for the upcoming premiere of their new series, and also talked about their preparations as well as behind-the-scenes stories. Shin Se Kyung raised anticipation by saying, "The script is extremely clean and pleasant. Not only the characters, but also the overall balance and the story itself is refined and fluid. Each of the characters' charms shine, so I'm also looking forward to the bright ensemble of all of the characters." The actress also expressed her admiration for Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, and her acting in film 'Monster'.



ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, taking on his first ever historical drama role, revealed why he lost 2 kg for his character Lee Rim. He said, "We began filming with my hair in a Korean-style topknot, and when I monitored the scene afterward, I looked a little chubby. I'm still regretting that scene a little."





Shin Se Kyung and Cha Eun Woo's full interview and pictorial in the July issue of 'Singles'!