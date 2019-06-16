Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Still cuts of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo in ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ released

MBC has released new still cuts of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo from their upcoming drama ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’. Cha Eun Woo plays the lonely Prince Lee Rim who grew up hidden deep inside the palace. Hardly anyone knows of his existence within the palace, but in the outside world he is known by all as the popular romance novelist, Maehwa.

The still cuts seem to represent his two identities. In the first set, he shows his secretive and lonely life as the prince while dressed in fancy brightly colored robes. In the second set, he is wearing more muted colors as he lives his life as a writer.

‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung’ is set to premier on July 17th. Fans will be waiting in excitement to see Cha Eun Woo on the small screen again and eager to see how Lee Rim’s romance with Shin Se Kyung’s character will unfold. Stay tuned!

MorTil19 pts 5 days ago 1
5 days ago

Prince Eunwoo 😍💗

woohyun_wifey108 pts 5 days ago 0
5 days ago

cha eunwoo is the perfect guy for these kinds of roles! we can totally imagine him being a prince!! i cant wait to watch this soon!!

