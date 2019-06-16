Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 5 days ago

Release date for Sulli’s new single ‘Goblin’ and special stage announced

SM has announced that Sulli will be releasing her first solo single ‘Goblin’! The single will be comprised of three tracks and is scheduled for release on June 29th at 6 PM KST. Sulli will also be holding a special stage ‘Sulli’s Special Stage “Peaches Go!blin”’ to celebrate the release of her new single.

This is welcome news for fans that have been waiting for her to release new music. This will be her first solo music release since leaving f(x) in 2015. Check out the full poster below!

Jichuchi79 pts 5 days ago 2
5 days ago

So she quit f(x) for acting and now she's back to doing music? 🤣🤣

2 more replies

TJ0819206 pts 5 days ago 0
5 days ago

I don’t understand Sulli😏 At first she does not want to be an idol so she quit the f(x) at the peak of the group’s fame. Now she wants to go back to singing😲 For what? girl that ship had already sailed. Might as well focus on modeling.

