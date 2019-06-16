Release date for Sulli’s new single ‘Goblin’ and special stage announced





SM has announced that Sulli will be releasing her first solo single ‘Goblin’! The single will be comprised of three tracks and is scheduled for release on June 29th at 6 PM KST. Sulli will also be holding a special stage ‘Sulli’s Special Stage “Peaches Go!blin”’ to celebrate the release of her new single.

This is welcome news for fans that have been waiting for her to release new music. This will be her first solo music release since leaving f(x) in 2015. Check out the full poster below!