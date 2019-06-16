Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 6 days ago

So Ji Sub’s agency denies rumors that he is preparing for marriage

So Ji Sub’s agency has released a statement addressing rumors surrounding his purchase of a luxury villa in Hannam the Hill. The news that he bought a new home, in conjunction with the ongoing attention surrounding his relationship with Jo Eun Jung, sparked speculation that he bought the house in preparation for life as a married couple. 

His agency explained to TV Report, “It is true that he did buy [a residence in] Hannam the Hill. But he does not intend to use it as a newlywed home." They further clarified, "It is still too early to be preparing for marriage.”

Joanne_Smith348
5 days ago

am glad that he stops these B.S. rumors from spinning out of control but am sad that he has to. He already made it very clear a couple weeks ago himself what his status was.

Y_C_Lee
5 days ago

Hey. Wtf. Who are they to give the statement that it's still early for him to consider marriage? It's his life. Unless there's a clause banning marriage in his contract.

Share

