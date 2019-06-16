So Ji Sub’s agency denies rumors that he is preparing for marriage

So Ji Sub’s agency has released a statement addressing rumors surrounding his purchase of a luxury villa in Hannam the Hill. The news that he bought a new home, in conjunction with the ongoing attention surrounding his relationship with Jo Eun Jung, sparked speculation that he bought the house in preparation for life as a married couple.

His agency explained to TV Report, “It is true that he did buy [a residence in] Hannam the Hill. But he does not intend to use it as a newlywed home." They further clarified, "It is still too early to be preparing for marriage.”