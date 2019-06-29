Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce brings an unexpected victim?

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce has brought an unexpected victim of sorts.

In 2017, Taebaek city spent 270 million KRW (approximately 230,000 USD) into building a 'Descendants of the Sun' theme park. A part of the attraction included a statue of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's characters sharing a kiss, and the park had brought a lot of Chinese and Taiwanese tourists.

However, with the divorce, many of the tourists have already stopped visiting the park, cutting into the park's profits. 

Sadly, not many seem to be sympathizing with the park as netizens are pointing out that they probably shouldn't have used Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo for profit in the first place.

What do you think?


CROW1,649 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

I don't think it's wrong to use the TV series for the theme of a park. They've done it for shows such as Star Wars (although of course Star Wars has a much larger fanbase). It actually seems pretty cool. But I'm sure the people who started it up have made their money. It's a shame for those who are employed there of course.

Dalee7 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

the statue doesn't even look like them I don't think its an issue. Just the drama is from 2016. Hype is going to die down a bit.

