Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce brings an unexpected victim?

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce has brought an unexpected victim of sorts.

In 2017, Taebaek city spent 270 million KRW (approximately 230,000 USD) into building a 'Descendants of the Sun' theme park. A part of the attraction included a statue of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's characters sharing a kiss, and the park had brought a lot of Chinese and Taiwanese tourists.

However, with the divorce, many of the tourists have already stopped visiting the park, cutting into the park's profits.

Sadly, not many seem to be sympathizing with the park as netizens are pointing out that they probably shouldn't have used Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo for profit in the first place.

