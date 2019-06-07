Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS Jin, Jimin, & Jungkook's OST Part.1 'Dream Glow' for Netmarble's 'BTS World' to feature Charli XCX

According to reports on June 7, BTS's upcoming OST Part.1 for Netmarble's upcoming mobile game 'BTS World' will feature Charli XCX!

Previously, many fans suspected a collaboration between BTS and Charli XCX, after the two sides were seen registering a song titled "Glow". Now, it's been revealed that their anticipated collaboration will be for "Dream Glow" - the first OST for 'BTS World'!

"Dream Glow", sung by BTS's Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook, featuring Charli XCX, and produced by Stargate, will be out in just a few hours, on June 7 at 6 PM KST!

WOW ! BTS works so hard + The producer has worked with 'Beyonce' !

Feat. Charlie XCX is amazing .

She's got a beautiful voice.

Hwaiting BTS <3

this was kind of unexpected but loving it, she is awesome and a big fan of the boys so...

