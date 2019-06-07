BTS Jin, Jimin, & Jungkook's OST Part.1 'Dream Glow' for Netmarble's 'BTS World' to feature Charli XCX

According to reports on June 7, BTS's upcoming OST Part.1 for Netmarble's upcoming mobile game 'BTS World' will feature Charli XCX!

Previously, many fans suspected a collaboration between BTS and Charli XCX, after the two sides were seen registering a song titled "Glow". Now, it's been revealed that their anticipated collaboration will be for "Dream Glow" - the first OST for 'BTS World'!

"Dream Glow", sung by BTS's Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook, featuring Charli XCX, and produced by Stargate, will be out in just a few hours, on June 7 at 6 PM KST!

