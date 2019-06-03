TVXQ's Yunho releases dark red teaser images + highlight teaser for 'Swing'

TVXQ's Yunho has jumped from blue to red in the color spectrum for his newest solo debut teasers!

After an upbeat highlight preview of "Blue Jeans" yesterday, Yunho has now released a new highlight preview of another track titled "Swing" from his upcoming 2st mini album, 'True Colors'. You can also check out a dark, mysterious new set of red teaser images ahead of Yunho's solo debut, set for this June 12 at 6 PM KST.

Look forward to more hints of the TVXQ leader's 'True Colors', coming soon!