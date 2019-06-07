Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

37

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Seventeen's The8 counts down to 'Dream Come True' release

AKP STAFF

Seventeen's The8 has revealed a teaser poster for his upcoming release 'Dreams Come True'.

The8 released an audio teaser for his 2nd ever solo mixtape "Dreams Come True", which will drop on June 9 KST. The teaser poster below reveals the message, "28 hours till The8 'Dreams Come True'."

Stay tuned for updates!

 

  1. Seventeen
  2. The8
  3. THE8
11 6,758 Share 79% Upvoted

-1

anri_sugihara (Banned)-13 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

Comment has been deleted

Share

-1

anri_sugihara (Banned)-13 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

Comment has been deleted

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,667

allkpop in your Inbox