Seventeen's The8 has revealed a teaser poster for his upcoming release 'Dreams Come True'.
The8 released an audio teaser for his 2nd ever solo mixtape "Dreams Come True", which will drop on June 9 KST. The teaser poster below reveals the message, "28 hours till The8 'Dreams Come True'."
Seventeen's The8 counts down to 'Dream Come True' release
