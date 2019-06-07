Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Former Rainz member Seo Sung Hyuk signs with Think About Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Former Rainz member Seo Sung Hyuk has signed on with Think About Entertainment.

On June 7, Think About Entertainment announced, "We signed an exclusive contract with Seo Sung Hyuk, who has a lot to offer as an artist. We plan to give our full support for not only Seo Sung Hyuk's musical activities, but also for him to promote in others fields, including acting."

Seo Sung Hyuk promoted as a member of Rainz following his run on Mnet's 'Produce 101 Season 2'. Fans can expect him to make a comeback before the end of the year.

Aga_C380 pts 15 days ago
15 days ago

I hope it goes well.

I still think him hitting his head whilst bowing was the funniest thing on any p101 season.

rosette93435 pts 15 days ago
15 days ago

everything the best my baby😘

