Former Rainz member Seo Sung Hyuk signs with Think About Entertainment

Former Rainz member Seo Sung Hyuk has signed on with Think About Entertainment.



On June 7, Think About Entertainment announced, "We signed an exclusive contract with Seo Sung Hyuk, who has a lot to offer as an artist. We plan to give our full support for not only Seo Sung Hyuk's musical activities, but also for him to promote in others fields, including acting."



Seo Sung Hyuk promoted as a member of Rainz following his run on Mnet's 'Produce 101 Season 2'. Fans can expect him to make a comeback before the end of the year.