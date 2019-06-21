Seungri and Yoo In Suk's cases reportedly getting forwarded to prosecution next week

Seungri and Yoo In Suk's cases are reportedly getting forwarded to prosecution next week.



On June 21, reports revealed police are completing their investigation into Seungri and Yoo In Suk for their involvement in procuring prostitution, soliciting prostitution, embezzlement, and violation of the Food Sanitation Act, and their cases will be forwarded to prosecution on June 25. Taiwanese investor Madam Lin will also be forwarded to prosecution as an accomplice for laundering money through 'Burning Sun' the same day. Her case will likely be forwarded with the suggestion of suspension of indictment due to her citizenship.



It's also been reported Seungri and Yoo In Suk's suspected embezzled funds have increased to 1.1 billion Won ($948,365.00 USD) instead of 530 million Won ($456,727.50 USD).



