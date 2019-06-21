Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

121

13

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Seungri and Yoo In Suk's cases reportedly getting forwarded to prosecution next week

AKP STAFF

Seungri and Yoo In Suk's cases are reportedly getting forwarded to prosecution next week.

On June 21, reports revealed police are completing their investigation into Seungri and Yoo In Suk for their involvement in procuring prostitution, soliciting prostitution, embezzlement, and violation of the Food Sanitation Act, and their cases will be forwarded to prosecution on June 25. Taiwanese investor Madam Lin will also be forwarded to prosecution as an accomplice for laundering money through 'Burning Sun' the same day. Her case will likely be forwarded with the suggestion of suspension of indictment due to her citizenship.

It's also been reported Seungri and Yoo In Suk's suspected embezzled funds have increased to 1.1 billion Won ($948,365.00 USD) instead of 530 million Won ($456,727.50 USD). 

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Seungri
  2. YOO IN SUK
27 11,300 Share 90% Upvoted

9

Wang_LouisXIV1,111 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Well it was either Prosecution for indictment, or the investigation would be closed. Neither had been announced yet.

PS. ONce again. AKP staff, with your questionable Journalistic integrity. Where are the reports coming from? Cite your sources. Hope to god, none of you are in a career where ethics is a standard.

Share

4

tristanah145 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

As I read the only new thing with which police comes besides what they had when the arrest warrant was dismissed by judge is Madam Lin as accomplice in BS' embezzlement. They had to find something in addition, being desperate to save their faces and justify their long work. Anyways, the prosecution will start their own investigation in order to build a case sustainable in court. From all the players in BS' scandal, chat-rooms' scandal and so the one who lost everything, endured the public wrath and took all the blame and hate possible is Seungri, although he's the one charged with less offenses relating to those scandals. That SBS Efun reporter and that obscure lawyer BJH, who now represents HSH, will they ever respond for what they did to Seungri, falsely making him the protagonist of the scandalous chat? Shame on them for contributing at Seungri's social and moral assassination for their own benefits. Those 200 journalists which shared information from chats for two years long and did nothing for the victims, how ethic, will they ever face the law for their deeds? Shame on them as well.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
20 hours ago   51   48,051

allkpop in your Inbox